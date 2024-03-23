CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 12,194 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 19,848 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,546,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 86,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,214 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.64. 3,178,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,592,167. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $168.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
