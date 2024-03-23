CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 9,554 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after buying an additional 9,270,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
TLT stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,262,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,142,516. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $108.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.45.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
