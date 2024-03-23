Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.94. 9,289,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,286,909. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.