Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 39,799 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,799 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 3.3% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $50,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.57. 507,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,494. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $115.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

