Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 58 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton's holdings in Boeing were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,826,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865,459. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.17 and its 200-day moving average is $210.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

