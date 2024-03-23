Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.06. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

