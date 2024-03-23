Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 189,223 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 308.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,223 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.36. 28,830,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

