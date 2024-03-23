Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,277 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 2.0% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $105,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.49. 11,502,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,178,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.27. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $260.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

