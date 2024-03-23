Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $2,861,000. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $7.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.26. 8,744,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,454. The company has a market capitalization of $520.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

