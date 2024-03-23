CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 19,658 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMFree Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.0% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $30,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,087. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.