CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 19,658 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 2.0% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $30,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 185,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,087. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.93. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $120.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

