Profit Investment Management LLC Has $4.64 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Rollins comprises about 2.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 40.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after buying an additional 2,682,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.81.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

