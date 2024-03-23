Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Acquired by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Eagle Bancorp makes up approximately 2.5% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Eagle Bancorp worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 300,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,597. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average of $24.13. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $666.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $505,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

