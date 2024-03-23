The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Boston Beer comprises 2.3% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Boston Beer worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Price Performance

Shares of SAM stock traded up $13.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.12. The stock had a trading volume of 202,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,116. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.33 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $337.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Featured Articles

