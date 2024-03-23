Profit Investment Management LLC Raises Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. MasTec makes up approximately 1.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MasTec worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MasTec by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,963,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,085 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in MasTec by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 235,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 57,570 shares during the period. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP grew its position in MasTec by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in MasTec by 769.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 44,834.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 796,253 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.87. The company had a trading volume of 482,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -136.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average of $70.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $123.33.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $55.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

