AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Shares Up 0.4%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.77 and last traded at $32.74. 759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

