TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.59 and last traded at $32.59. Approximately 231 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.