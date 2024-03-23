New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB) Trading 0.1% Higher

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NPAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 7,385 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 56,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Providence Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPAB. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,992,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in New Providence Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 18.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

New Providence Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

