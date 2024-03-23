Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Trading 0.8% Higher

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.65. 147,099 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 42,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $234.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Adaptive Alpha Opportunities ETF (AGOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund that tactically allocates for capital appreciation. AGOX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

