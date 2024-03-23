KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA) Shares Down 2.3%

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUAGet Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.27 and last traded at $20.33. 1,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 12,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEUA. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the period.

The KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (KEUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon EUA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted EUA carbon credit futures index. KEUA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

