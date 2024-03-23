Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Stock Price Up 1%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.40. Approximately 4,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86.

About Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF

The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

