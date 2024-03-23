Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Free Report) was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.45. Approximately 71 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.
Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.
Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to a global portfolio of small-cap stocks. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NSCS was launched on Aug 4, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.
