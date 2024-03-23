Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Up 2.4%

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.10 and last traded at $42.10. 1,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.11.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAMR. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 149.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the first quarter worth about $6,242,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

