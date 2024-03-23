TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBP) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 865,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 3,612,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

TC Biopharm Trading Down 6.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

Get TC Biopharm alerts:

Institutional Trading of TC Biopharm

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBP. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 74.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.