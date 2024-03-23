Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. Approximately 78,144 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,794,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

