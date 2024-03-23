Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Trading Up 1.4%

Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

Clough Select Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Select Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clough Select Equity ETF stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. owned 11.63% of Clough Select Equity ETF worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Clough Select Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.

