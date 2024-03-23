Profit Investment Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,846 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Live Oak Bancshares comprises approximately 3.4% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $5,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2,125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,715.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $343,400.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.59. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.32%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading

