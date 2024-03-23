Ariose Capital Management Ltd Makes New $8.36 Million Investment in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 289,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,000. JD.com accounts for about 3.3% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 122.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 146.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JD.com by 468.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in JD.com by 28.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of JD.com from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

JD.com Price Performance

JD traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,891,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,055,770. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $45.16.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information services provider reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $306.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 10.87%. JD.com’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.