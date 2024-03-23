Ariose Capital Management Ltd Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 458,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Canaan accounts for 0.4% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned 0.26% of Canaan at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Canaan by 185.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Canaan in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Canaan from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.

Canaan Trading Down 8.4 %

CAN stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,873,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,665,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81. Canaan Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). Canaan had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 195.84%. The company had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Research analysts expect that Canaan Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

