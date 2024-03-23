Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. 1,454,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,417. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.