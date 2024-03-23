Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Ariose Capital Management Ltd

Ariose Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 316,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 178,431 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 9.6% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,771,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,856,869. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $66.63 and a one year high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

