Ariose Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,998,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,498,000. Vipshop comprises 13.8% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Vipshop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103,115. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Vipshop’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.90.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

