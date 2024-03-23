Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.17. 298,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,736. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.71. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $152.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

