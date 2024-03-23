Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 10,185 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FNDB traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,212. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $65.68. The company has a market cap of $606.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

