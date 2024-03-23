iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Cut by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

IWB traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $286.67. The company had a trading volume of 764,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.79 and a 200-day moving average of $256.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $213.93 and a one year high of $288.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

