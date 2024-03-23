Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 2,799 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.83. 356,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,271. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.18.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

