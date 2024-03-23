16,081 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNCL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.28. The stock had a trading volume of 202,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,337. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

