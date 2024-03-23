Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s 5th Largest Position

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,868,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $80.43. 3,900,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,729,916. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $78.47. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

