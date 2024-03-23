Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in NIKE by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $6.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,837,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,610,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.29 and its 200 day moving average is $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.54%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

