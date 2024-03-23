Retirement Planning Group LLC Takes $4.16 Million Position in Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (BATS:TUSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15.

Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Touchstone Ultra Short Income ETF (TUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to select a broad portfolio of attractively priced fixed income securities of ultra-short term maturities and varied credit ratings. TUSI was launched on Aug 4, 2022 and is managed by Touchstone.

