Retirement Planning Group LLC Purchases 11,933 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.70. The stock had a trading volume of 338,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $75.39.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

