Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $93.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,535. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.16 and its 200 day moving average is $81.50. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

