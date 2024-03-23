Theta Fuel Achieves Market Capitalization of $506.57 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $506.57 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,489,800,246 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

