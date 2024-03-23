Ergo 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $304,995.26 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $136.72 million and approximately $304,995.26 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00002813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,521.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.45 or 0.00719531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00132390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00209324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00056819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,179,302 coins and its circulating supply is 74,180,382 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars.

