Nano (XNO) Hits Market Cap of $209.71 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Nano has a market cap of $209.71 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00002402 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,521.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.45 or 0.00719531 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.74 or 0.00132390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00047405 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00209324 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00056819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

