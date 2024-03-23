Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 10,937 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,937 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.69. 2,024,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day moving average of $77.03.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

