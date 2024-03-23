Retirement Planning Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Shares of VOOG traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $306.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.55. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $220.66 and a 52 week high of $308.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

