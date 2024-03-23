Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,123 shares during the period. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF comprises 3.8% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 9.69% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $42,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIVI. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 17,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

DIVI traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 109,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

