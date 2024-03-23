Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stake Boosted by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 217.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,591 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,387,000 after purchasing an additional 212,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after purchasing an additional 211,710 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,570,000. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 722,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after buying an additional 31,235 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,220. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.