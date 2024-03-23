Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS.
Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance
Shares of LULU stock opened at $403.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $304.19 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $464.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica
Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lululemon Athletica
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.