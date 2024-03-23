Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.40 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $403.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $304.19 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $464.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,565 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $539.00 target price (down from $596.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.