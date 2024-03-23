Legato Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,505 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.7% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. 11,110,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,282,847. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

